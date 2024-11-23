Perfetti produced an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

The helper ended a four-game point drought for Perfetti, who has amassed three assists over eight contests without a goal. The 22-year-old is still in his usual second-line role, and he saw a season-high 17:19 of ice time in Friday's game. Overall, he has 14 points, 37 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 20 appearances. Perfetti remains on pace for a career year, but his offense has been in short bursts rather than consistent stretches so far.