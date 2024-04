Perfetti notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Perfetti set up Nikolaj Ehlers' go-ahead tally in the first period. The 22-year-old Perfetti remained on the second line for the second game in a row, and it looks like the larger role is helping him find his offense again. For the season, the winger has 17 goals, 19 helpers, 137 shots on net and a plus-12 rating over 68 appearances.