Perfetti (upper body) has begun skating but continues to be 10-14 days from rejoining the lineup, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports Monday.

Based on Perfetti's timeline, he figures to miss at least the first four games of the series and could be in danger of being unavailable for the entirety of the first round. The youngster has already missed 26 games due to his long-term upper-body injury. Even once cleared to play, Perfetti figures to slot into a bottom-six role and likely won't offer more than mid-range fantasy value.