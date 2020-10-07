Perfetti was drafted 10th overall by the Jets at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Perfetti might be the top playmaker in the 2020 draft class. He is uber creative with the puck and brilliant off the half wall. That part of his game may already be NHL-ready. Perfetti isn't big or fast, but he works hard -- he just lacks a separation gear. His hockey IQ is among the draft's best and so is his shot, and he actually scored more goals as a U17 than Steven Stamkos and John Tavares, with his eight-goal, 12-point outburst in five games at the Gretzky-Hlinka Cup really standing out. Perfetti models his game around Mitch Marner, but there's some Claude Giroux in there, too. He profiles as a 2C in fantasy who can get you 35 goals and 70 points for years, and maybe more if his body fills out a bit more. The Jets got lucky when Perfetti dropped in their lap.