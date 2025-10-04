Perfetti sustained a lower-body injury and will need to be evaluated, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports Saturday.

Head coach Scott Arniel said of Perfetti's injury that the "first glance doesn't look great." We'll see if the news gets better, but it sounds like it wouldn't be surprising if Perfetti misses the start of the regular season. That might lead to David Gustafsson playing against Dallas in Winnipeg's season opener Thursday, especially if Jonathan Toews (undisclosed) also begins the campaign on the shelf. Perfetti's injury might also open the door for Alex Iafallo or Nino Niederreiter to move up to a top-six role. The 23-year-old Perfetti had 18 goals and 50 points in 82 regular-season outings with the Jets last year.