Perfetti notched two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Perfetti didn't let a two-week break slow him down -- his point streak is up to six games. He has a goal and seven helpers in that span and continues to see time on the second line. The 23-year-old winger has put together a strong campaign with 36 points over 57 outings, putting him two points shy of matching his career-high total from 71 contests in the 2023-24 regular season. Perfetti has added 99 shots on net, 49 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating in 2024-25.