Perfetti was injured on a blindside hit from Martin Pospisil in Wednesday's preseason game versus the Flames, John Lu of TSN reports.

Perfetti is set to be evaluated further Thursday. The injury comes at a bad time for Perfetti, as the 21-year-old appeared to have the inside edge to earning the second-line center spot on the Jets' roster. Given his history of injuries, this is a bit concerning. Perfetti could be a sleeper pick in fantasy drafts as a potential breakout candidate if he's able to move past this injury quickly.