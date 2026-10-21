Perfetti potted a goal, fired five shots on net and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Perfetti was the lone bright spot in Winnipeg's offense Tuesday, as he struck the back of the net just 32 seconds into the third period to tie the game at one apiece. The 24-year-old winger has shined to start the 2026-27 season, posting six goals, nine points, 26 shots on net and 14 hits across nine games thus far. He's currently playing the largest role of his six-year NHL career, as he's averaging nearly three minutes of ice time more than he played per game a year ago. Even if his point-per-game pace starts to fade, Perfetti is poised to set a new career high in points if he continues to play on the Jets' top line. He's an excellent waiver-wire pickup in standard leagues given his all-around play style and hot start offensively.