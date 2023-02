Perfetti (upper body) won't play Monday versus the Rangers, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Perfetti still has to be reassessed to determine a timeline for a return, according to coach Rick Bowness. He scored his eighth goal of the season and logged 17:47 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 loss to New Jersey. Perfetti has 30 points, 90 shots on goal and 35 hits in 51 contests this campaign. Sam Gagner will suit up in Monday's contest versus the Rangers.