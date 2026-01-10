Miller notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Miller has played in four of the Jets' last nine games. He could be in line for additional playing time as long as both Haydn Fleury (upper body) and Neal Pionk (foot) are sidelined. Miller's helper was his first point in 14 outings this season, and the 33-year-old defenseman has added 16 shots on net, 25 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating.