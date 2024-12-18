Miller suited up for the fourth time in the last 10 games Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Sharks, logging two PIM in 13:49 of ice time.

Miller was a fixture on the third pairing early in the year, but the Jets started to fade in late November. That prompted head coach Scott Arniel to give some playing time to Dylan Coghlan and Ville Heinola, which has in turn led to Miller spending some games as a healthy scratch. The 32-year-old Miller has seven points, 34 shots on net, 34 hits, 22 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 27 appearances, but he hasn't earned a point since Nov. 14.