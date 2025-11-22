Miller was scratched for the 15th time in 20 games when he sat out Friday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Miller hasn't been able to carve out a regular role, though he has no points and a minus-1 rating over his five appearances this season. Even with Haydn Fleury (concussion) sidelined, it's been Luke Schenn to see a larger role. Miller will have to wait for his next opportunity, which may take an injury or two to other blueliners. He had 15 points in 60 regular-season outings in 2024-25, but he won't come anywhere near that mark if he continues to sit out.