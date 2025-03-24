Miller scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

This was Miller's first goal since Oct. 30 versus the Red Wings. He racked up six assists over 42 outings between goals, and he continues to fill a part-time role on the third pairing. He's in the lineup more often than not, but if his play slips, Haydn Fleury or Ville Heinola could get a look. Miller has 12 points, 58 shots on net, 75 hits, 42 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 53 appearances this season.