Miller signed a two-year, $3 million deal with the Jets on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Miller was sent from New Jersey to Winnipeg last season and will stick around on a two-year contract. The veteran blueliner was often a healthy scratch after the trade and he dressed in just five regular-season games with the Jets. Winnipeg's blue line is a bit thinner after losing Brendan Dillon but Miller likely won't see more than a bottom-pair role. Miller has reached the 20-point mark only once in the last five years.