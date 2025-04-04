Miller scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Miller has picked up time on the second power-play unit while Neal Pionk (lower body) recovers from his injury. This was Miller's first power-play point of the season, though he's collected a total of three points across his last six contests while filling a larger role. He's still seeing bottom-four minutes most of the time, so he's not a strong fantasy option. The defenseman has four goals, 10 assists, 63 shots on net, 84 hits, 47 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 58 outings.