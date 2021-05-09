Hellebuyck (undisclosed) isn't practicing Sunday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

This is likely just a routine maintenance day for Hellebuyck, who certainly needs to clear his head after going 1-7-0 in his last eight decisions. It's worth noting, however, that Hellebuyck took a knock to his blocker hand in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Senators. Coach Paul Maurice downplayed the idea of an injury, but Hellebuyck's status will still be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's clash with the Canucks.