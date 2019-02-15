Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows cascade of goals
Hellebuyck yielded four goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Hellebuyck was on a modest two-game winning streak entering the contest. Hellebuyck's record drops to 26-16-2, with a 2.89 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Hellebuyck will try to get back in the win column against the Senators on Saturday.
