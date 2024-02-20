Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 33 Flames shots during Monday's 6-3 loss.

It was an uncharacteristic game for Hellebuyck, who hadn't allowed five goals since Oct. 17, his third game of the season. In fact, he hadn't allowed four tallies since Nov. 2, a stretch of 31 outings without surrendering more than three goals. The 30-year-old netminder has largely been stellar this season. He sits second in the league among goalies with at least 20 games played with a .925 save percentage through 40 games, trailing only Adin Hill's .931 mark.