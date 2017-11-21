Hellebuyck stopped just 24 of 29 shots during Monday's 5-3 loss to Nashville.

While this was obviously a poor outing, it was also a tough spot for Winnipeg, as the Preds entered with a 6-1-1 record at Bridgestone Arena. Additionally, Hellebuyck had won his previous three starts with a .951 save percentage and 1.63 GAA, and he still owns solid .925 and 2.45 marks for the campaign. It's also worth noting that the 24-year-old netminder has bounced back with a strong showing following each of his past two losses.