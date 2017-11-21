Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows five in loss to Preds
Hellebuyck stopped just 24 of 29 shots during Monday's 5-3 loss to Nashville.
While this was obviously a poor outing, it was also a tough spot for Winnipeg, as the Preds entered with a 6-1-1 record at Bridgestone Arena. Additionally, Hellebuyck had won his previous three starts with a .951 save percentage and 1.63 GAA, and he still owns solid .925 and 2.45 marks for the campaign. It's also worth noting that the 24-year-old netminder has bounced back with a strong showing following each of his past two losses.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Among NHL's best 'tenders•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Saturday against New Jersey•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Emerges victorious against Flyers•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding crease Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tames struggling Coyotes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...