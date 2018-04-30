Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows five in loss

Hellebuyck made 36 saves on 41 shots in a 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Predators in Sunday's Game 2.

Hellebucyk had allowed only one goal on 108 shots in his previous three starts, making this a real shift in performance. Though the American goalie has been largely impressive in the playoffs, in Winnipeg's two losses he's allowed 11 goals. However, both of those starts were on the road, and now the Jets are headed home for two games.