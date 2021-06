Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck has received four goals of support in three games versus the Canadiens, but he's also allowed nine goals. All told, the Jets face elimination in Monday's Game 4 after dropping three straight contests. Hellebuyck is likely to start the must-win game.