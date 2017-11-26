Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows one goal in relief appearance
Hellebuyck entered Saturday's game against the Sharks in relief of Steve Mason -- who sustained an upper-body injury -- saving 19 of 20 shots on the way to a 4-0 road loss.
Evidently, the Jets wanted to avoid working Hellebuyck in back-to-back games, but they had no choice but to put him in once Mason sustained his injury. This was the second time this season that Hellebuyck didn't factor into the decision, with Mason taking the loss in this one, surrendering two goals on 11 shots before coming up lame.
