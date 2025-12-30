Hellebuyck stopped 18 of 20 shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Hellebuyck's struggles continued Monday, as he allowed two goals in the second period, which proved to be too large of a hole for Winnipeg's offense to climb out. With the loss, the 32-year-old netminder now has a 9-9-3 overall record with a 2.53 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Since his return from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for just under a month, he has a 1-3-3 record and a sub-.900 save percentage. While he remains a solid option in all fantasy formats with the highest ceiling of any netminder in the NHL, expectations should be tempered in the meantime while he looks to find his groove. Hellebuyck's next opportunity to guard the crease is Wednesday in Detroit.