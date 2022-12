Hellebuyck stopped 36 of 39 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Thursday.

Winnipeg had a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission, but Hellebuyck surrendered two goals on 16 shots in the second period. Nick Foligno scored the game-winning goal at 11:08 of the third. Hellebuyck dropped to 16-8-1 with a 2.36 GAA and .928 save percentage in 25 contests this season. He had won his previous two games while allowing just two goals.