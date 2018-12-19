Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows three in defeat
Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 30 shots Tuesday, but his team's normally potent attack disappeared in a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles.
The thought was that Hellebuyck had gotten past his struggles with Edmonton and Tampa Bay, but this instance shows that's not the case. That said, Hellebuyck has shown himself to be a consistent performer on most nights, and he'd preceded Edmonton with three straight one-goal games. Bench him if you must, but keep him around for when he heats up again.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage versus Los Angeles•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns 15th victory•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing off against Lightning•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Continues winning ways•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets back on track with win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...