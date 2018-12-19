Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows three in defeat

Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 30 shots Tuesday, but his team's normally potent attack disappeared in a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles.

The thought was that Hellebuyck had gotten past his struggles with Edmonton and Tampa Bay, but this instance shows that's not the case. That said, Hellebuyck has shown himself to be a consistent performer on most nights, and he'd preceded Edmonton with three straight one-goal games. Bench him if you must, but keep him around for when he heats up again.