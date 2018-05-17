Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows three in defeat

Hellebuyck stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced in Game 3, dropping a 4-2 decision to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

With virtually everyone not named Mark Scheifele struggling on offense for the Peggers in Game 3, Hellebuyck needed to be all but perfect to steal a win. Instead, he misplayed the puck behind his net to allow James Neal an open goal, sapping any momentum the Jets might have gained from Scheifele's first goal. Hellebuyck has been acceptable in this series, but if the Jets' offense isn't firing, as has been the case since the first period of Game 1, acceptable won't be good enough for either his team or yours.