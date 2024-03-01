Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 35 Dallas shots in Thursday's 4-1 road loss.

With a .914 save percentage, Hellebuyck didn't stand on his head, but gave the Jets a chance to win, especially on the power play where he stopped all eight shots Dallas threw at him during a pair of man advantages. Even in a loss, Hellebuyck remains one of the best netminders in the league.