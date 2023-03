Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Hellebuyck has won five of his last seven outings, and he's allowed more than two goals only twice in that span. The 29-year-old wasn't overly busy, but he had to be sharp in a close contest. Hellebuyck is up to 32-22-2 with a 2.58 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 56 starts this season. The 29-year-old will likely start again Saturday versus the Kings.