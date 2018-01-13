Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows two in tough-luck loss
Hellebuyck saved 25 of 27 shots during Friday's 2-1 loss to Chicago.
The American simply got outplayed by Chicago netminder Jeff Glass on Friday, as the Jets peppered the journeyman in the final minutes of the game in an attempt to push this contest to overtime. Still, Hellebuyck's losses have been few and far between this year, as he now sports a 23-5-6 record, .923 save percentage and 2.35 GAA. He should continue to be viewed as a go-to option who can be started confidently in the majority of matchups moving forward.
