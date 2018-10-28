Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows two late in loss

Hellebuyck made 28 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

The Jets seemed to have the game by the horns, but the Leafs scored early in the third. That tilted the game in their favor and Hellebuyck allowed two more within 26 seconds late in the period. He's struggling to find his form from 2017-18, but we expect that to be temporary.