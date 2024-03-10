Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Canucks.

Three of those goals came in the first period, and while Hellebuyck settled in later, the Jets never really got their game going in the blowout loss. The 30-year-old goalie has lost three of his last four outings, and he's allowed three-plus goals in five straight contests. Hellebuyck is down to 29-14-3 with a 2.35 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 46 appearances this season. The Jets return home Monday to face the Capitals.