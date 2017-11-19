Hellebuyck's domination continued Saturday with a 34-save, 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Hellebuyck continues to distance himself from offseason acquisition, Steve Mason. Helly is 11-1-2 on the season with a 2.27 GAA and .931 save percentage and those numbers put him in the league's top-three goaltenders (among those with at least 10 starts). Trot him out every start and enjoy the excellence.