Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Among top-five twinetenders across NHL
Hellebuyck made 35 saves Sunday for his third shutout of the season in a 5-0 victory over Edmonton.
He actually had an easy ride Sunday -- the Jets defenders kept the game outside and he had clear looks at almost every shot. Hellebuyck's dominance this season has backstopped the success of many fantasy teams. He sits third in the NHL in wins (21) and he's fifth in both GAA (2.37) and save percentage (.923) among goalies with at least 25 starts.
