Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Another not-so-pretty win

Hellebuyck made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over Columbus.

Hellebuyck found his team trailing 2-1 after one period and 3-2 through two, but he buckled down in the third and allowed Winnipeg's offense to pull off the comeback. While Hellebuyck has found himself riding the offense's coattails a bit more often than he'd like this season, he's still an elite source of wins at the goalie position, having posted a 7-3-0 record over his past 10 starts despite allowing fewer than three goals only twice in that span.