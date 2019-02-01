Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Another not-so-pretty win
Hellebuyck made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win over Columbus.
Hellebuyck found his team trailing 2-1 after one period and 3-2 through two, but he buckled down in the third and allowed Winnipeg's offense to pull off the comeback. While Hellebuyck has found himself riding the offense's coattails a bit more often than he'd like this season, he's still an elite source of wins at the goalie position, having posted a 7-3-0 record over his past 10 starts despite allowing fewer than three goals only twice in that span.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Jackets•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Road warrior in Boston•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending crease Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stung by Stars•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins road start in Nashville•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...