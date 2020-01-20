Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Another rough outing
Hellebuyck surrendered four goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Hellebuyck dropped his third game in his last four starts, although he's allowed only 10 goals in that span, and the lone win was a shutout. The 26-year-old dropped to 21-15-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 41 appearances. The Jets continue their road trip with a back-to-back in Carolina on Tuesday and Columbus on Wednesday -- expect Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit to split those contests.
