Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Assigned to road net Saturday
Hellebuyck will start in goal against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg News reports.
The Jets strategically went with No. 2 netminder Laurent Brossoit against the lowly Red Wings on Friday, so it's no surprise to see Hellebuyck -- who was a 2018 Vezina Trophy finalist -- get the nod against the Leafs to complete the back-to-back set of road games. Toronto ranks third in the league in goals per game (3.8), and only Washington boasts a better power play, so suffice it to say, there are safer goaltending options on Saturday's heavy daily slate. Hellebuyck is off to a shaky start based on his 2.99 GAA and .907 save percentage through eight games this season.
