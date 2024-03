Hellebuyck (illness) is available for Friday's road game against Seattle.

It's not known if Hellebuyck will get the start Friday, but he'll at least be an option. Winnipeg will play Vancouver on Saturday, so if Hellebuyck doesn't start against the Kraken, then he should get the nod versus the Canucks. The 30-year-old goaltender has a 29-13-3 record, 2.29 GAA and .922 save percentage in 45 outings in 2023-24.