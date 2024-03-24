Hellebuyck will guard the road net Sunday against the Capitals, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck will get a chance to quickly erase Saturday's uncharacteristic performance, where he allowed five goals on 26 shots before he was pulled in the second period in a 6-3 loss to the Islanders. Hellebuyck is 32-16-3 with a .921 save percentage and 2.38 GAA on the season. The Caps are averaging 2.68 goals per game, the sixth-lowest mark in the league, though they're coming off a 7-6 win over Carolina in their last outing.