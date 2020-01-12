Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Back between pipes
Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease for Sunday's game against Nashville.
The 26-year-old will be back in net after sitting Thursday's game, and has gone 3-2-2 along with a 3.68 GAA and .889 save percentage in his past seven starts prior. Hellebuyck will likely be busy in net Sunday, facing a Predators' offense that ranks fourth in shots on goals per game (33.9).
