Hellebuyck made 33 saves Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Hellebuyck snapped a four-game winless streak his last outing, and Thursday was a tough slog -- the Bolts are among the NHL's best teams and the Jets are one of the worst. Last season, Hellebuyck was the Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's best goalie. This season, he's 4-9-6 in his last 19 starts and 13-15-6 with a 2.71 GAA and .902 save percentage in 34 starts. Hellebuyck's ratios are above league average this season, which is a testament to his individual skill. But he's pushing a jet that's out of fuel this season.