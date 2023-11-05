Hellebuyck made 22 saves in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

The Jets came out flat in an afternoon road contest and were staring down a 2-0 deficit early in the second period, However, Hellebuyck tightened things up and allowed only a power-play goal the rest of the way, giving his team a chance to rally. The veteran netminder has seen his expected heavy workload early in the season, starting nine of Winnipeg's 11 games. After a bumpy beginning to the campaign, he's gone 4-1-1 over his last six outings with a .913 save percentage.