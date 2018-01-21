Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Back in win column

Hellebuyck delivered a 30-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Flames.

Hellebuyck is back in the win column after two losses with this excellent performance. He now has 24 wins, just two shy of his career-best 26 set last year. And Hellebuyck's .924 save percentage sits fifth among goalies with at least 20 starts. That's elite.