Hellebuyck made 39 saves in a 4-2 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

It was a tight contest that was tied until the 7:19 point of the third. Victor Olofsson beat Hellebuyck from the high slot midway through the second period and Tyson Jost put one past him from the slot early in the third. Hellebuyck has allowed two or fewer goals in five of his last six games, and he has put Tuesday's queasy, six-goal loss Detroit behind him.