Hellebuyck executed 28 saves during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Ducks.

Despite falling behind 2-0 five minutes into the second period Sunday, Hellebuyck blanked the struggling Ducks the rest of the way and claimed the come-from-behind victory. The 29-year-old netminder has earned four consecutive decisions, improving to 12-5-1. Hellebuyck, who ranks second in the NHL in wins, backed the Jets to their fourth victory in their past five matchups.