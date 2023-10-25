Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Blues.

Hellebuyck was staked to an early 2-0 lead early in the second period when David Gustafsson and Mason Appleton scored just 18 seconds apart. He and the Jets never looked back, leading the rest of the way. Hellebuyck is now 3-2-0 with a 2.99 GAA and an .881 save percentage. He's well below his career averages in GAA (2.67) and save percentage (.916), so Hellebuyck's peripheral figures should continue to improve as the season progresses.