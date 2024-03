Hellebuyck is dealing with an illness, which makes his availability questionable for Friday's road game against Seattle, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck will likely start either Friday or Saturday in Vancouver if he's healthy enough to do so. The 30-year-old goaltender has a 29-13-3 record, 2.29 GAA and .922 save percentage in 45 outings in 2023-24.