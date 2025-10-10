Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Beaten five times Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 37 shots in Thursday's loss to the Stars.
The reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner failed to make a big impact in this season opener, allowing five goals en route to a loss. To put things into context, Hellebuyck only allowed five or more goals seven times throughout the entire 2024-25 campaign. Fantasy managers should continue to trust Hellebuyck even if this wasn't the start of the season many hoped for. His next chance to play will come against the Kings on Saturday.
