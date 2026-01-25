Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings. The remaining goal was an empty-netter late in the third period.

Hellebuyck was excellent in the first two periods, but the Red Wings scored four times in the final frame to put the game out of reach. Hellebuyck has been slumping of late and is currently on a four-game losing skid (0-2-2), but his peripheral stats are better than his record over that stretch with a 2.45 GAA and a .909 save percentage on 110 shots faced.