Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Hellebuyck allowed at least one goal in each period and extended his struggling stretch. He's now gone eight starts without a win, with a 0-5-3 record, a 2.91 GAA and a subpar .879 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old has also lost his previous three starts in regulation. Things won't get any easier for him with games against the Golden Knights and Oilers on the horizon.