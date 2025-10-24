Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Seattle. The other two goals were empty-netters late in the third period.

Hellebuyck allowed five goals in the season-opening loss to the Stars, but he's been outstanding since then. This was his third straight game allowing one or fewer goals, and the fifth in a row in which he didn't concede more than two. Through that prolific five-game stretch, the star netminder has gone 4-1-0 with a 1.40 GAA and a pristine .950 save percentage. The Jets are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back Friday, so Hellebuyck is expected to get some much-needed rest against the Flames. If that's the case, his next chance to suit up would come against Utah on Sunday.